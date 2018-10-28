Football

Empoli 1 Juventus 2: See The Cristiano Ronaldo’ Screamer That Got Everyone Talking(Video)

Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, is the hero of the day for Serie A champions, Juventus, as his brace was enough to make sure that they lose to struggling Empoli during their domestic fixture.

With the scores tied at 1-1, the five time Balloon D’Or winner ensured that they took maximum three points from the tie as a struck an unstoppable volley past the Empoli’s shots stopper in the 69th minute.

The goal which proved to the the winner is the Portuguese 9th of the season for Juventus in just 12 appearances.

Video below:

Fans and football lovers can’t stop talking as they have been on social media reacting.

What they are saying:

 

 

