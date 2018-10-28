Empoli 1 Juventus 2: See The Cristiano Ronaldo’ Screamer That Got Everyone Talking(Video)

Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, is the hero of the day for Serie A champions, Juventus, as his brace was enough to make sure that they lose to struggling Empoli during their domestic fixture.

With the scores tied at 1-1, the five time Balloon D’Or winner ensured that they took maximum three points from the tie as a struck an unstoppable volley past the Empoli’s shots stopper in the 69th minute.

The goal which proved to the the winner is the Portuguese 9th of the season for Juventus in just 12 appearances.

Video below:

That Cristiano Ronaldo rocket 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Ux3bxhtjvU — 🇳🇬 ⚽ Football Fanzone (@MyFFZone) October 27, 2018

Fans and football lovers can’t stop talking as they have been on social media reacting.

What they are saying:

Cristiano Ronaldo in Serie A: Games: 10

Goals: 7

Assists: 5

MOTM: 8 New League No Problem pic.twitter.com/9BYVDL0nrh — . (@IconicCristiano) October 27, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo – Commander of Portugal 🇵🇹

Cristiano Ronaldo – Commander of England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Cristiano Ronaldo – Commander of Spain 🇪🇸

Cristiano Ronaldo – Commander of Italy 🇮🇹 (In The Making) — Bhadmus Hakeem (@Bhadoosky) October 27, 2018

Do you believe he's 34?

Cristiano Ronaldo Ladies and Gentlemen.

Cristiano Fucking Ronaldo.❤️#Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/JkzAf95Vof — Ahmed Affan (@affan_ahmed11) October 27, 2018