Uncategorized

Empress Njamah drops a subtle cryptic message in response to Timaya car gift Controversy

Empress Njamah has dropped a subtle cryptic message in response to a viral interview made by her ex-boyfriend, Timaya.

Popular Nigerian musician, Timaya earlier revealed why he collected his car gift from an ex-girlfriend, Empress Njamah.

The Bayelsa State-born musician and the actress had dated during the early stage of Timaya’s career. They, however, parted ways over undisclosed reasons.

However, the ‘’Sanko’’ crooner, for the first time, came out to speak on why he broke up with the actress and how he collected his car gift.

The details made public by him have prompted a reaction from Empress who has since relocated to Abuja to face her boutique business.

“Maturity comes when you stop making excuses n start making changes! FAKE people have an image to maintain, REAL PEOPLE JUST DON’T CARE” #mylife #mycharitywork #mypleasure #mycalling #myhappiness,” she posted on her social media account.




Tags

You may also like

Davido’s daughter Imade steals hearts as she poses in Halloween’s costume (photos)

2019: Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual, & Transgender movement in Nigeria declare support for Atiku Abubakar

Davido’s sister Sharon Adeleke-Ademefun welcomes baby girl in the U.S

Photos from former Nigeria’s first lady, Dame Patience jonathan 53rd birthday celebration

Tiwa Savage Shares Photo Of Son In Adorable Halloween Costume; Reveals Story Behind It

Slay Queen converts her NYSC khaki to a mini-skirt

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 26th October

‘Forever 16’ – Regina Daniels tells her fans as she looks stunning in new photos

2019: APC women vow to storm Abuja naked in protest against Adams Oshiomhole

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *