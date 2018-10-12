Football

England vs Croatia: See Rashford’s Shocking Miss That Got Everybody Talking Today(Video)

England played a disappointing goalless draw with Croatia in their UEFA Nations League match at HNK Rijeka stadium in Croatia today. The game was largely dominated by the three lions and had some decent chances to open the scoring but Manchester United’s winger, Marcos Rashford, fluffed his lines.

The Red Devil’s striker had over 3 clear goal scoring chances in the first half alone which he wasted.

See video of one of the missed chances below:

As a result of his profligacy in front of goal today, football lovers have been on social media reacting.

What they are saying:

 

 

