ENTREPRENEURS GET IN HERE: HAVE YOU NOMINATED FOR THE ENTREPRENEUR AFRICA AWARDS, 2018?

Various awesome award categories have been unveiled for nominations in the 2018 edition of The Entrepreneur Africa Awards. Some of the categories come with cash prizes and material gifts.

Visit www.theentrepreneurafrica.com/awards to see which of the 27 categories of The Entrepreneur Africa Awards you or your business fits into. Then NOMINATE!

You can nominate yourself/your business or someone else/their business. Nomination closes on 20th October, 2018, so rush to nominate now. The Award Dinner/Nominees’ Reception Cocktail holds on December 8, 2018, at VCP Hotel, V.I Lagos.

Follow @the_entrepreneur_africa on Instagram for updates. For sponsorship/partnership, call 0803 930 6054.

This is a reward for enterprise and Innovation.

