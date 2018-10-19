‘Even If Mourinho Gets Beaten Tomorrow, He Still Deserves Some Respect’ – 5 Things Chelsea Coach, Maurizio, Has To Say About Jose Mourinho

Manchester United travel to Stamford Bridge on Saturday to take on Chelsea who are still unbeaten across all competition this season tomorrow. Unlike Chelsea, the Reds campaign this season has been full of ups and downs and they lie in 8th on the league table after 3 defeats in the domestic league.

Recall that Manchester United’s coach, Jose Mourinho, stormed out of post match press conference demanding for respect after his side’s 3-0 defeat to Tottenham last August and also boasted by saying ‘ I am more successful than the remaining 19 managers in England’.

Chelsea’s new coach, Maurizio Sarri, while fielding questions from journalists ahead of the clash revealed that the Red Devils coach deserve some respect irrespective of the outcome of tomorrow’s match. He added that the former Chelsea coach has won a lot of trophies across all competitions.

What he said below: