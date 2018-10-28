Everything Nnamdi Kanu said during his live broadcast from Jerusalrm

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday spoke to his followers live from Jerusalem.

The IPOB leader, who suddenly disappeared after an alleged attack on his residence by the military , September last year, sparked a lot of controversies when he reappeared recently.

Kanu, whose followers accused the Nigerian government and military of killing, in the ‘Operation Python Dance’, when he first appeared in a video, said he would be in Nigeria, soon and would be coming with hell.

However, in a broadcast yesterday, Oct. 27th, the IPOB leader had the following to say.

See below:

“When I was released from prison, on two occasions, I was approached and told that the president wants me to put in writing, what my requests are asides from outright independence..

“I told them, that I want them to open Igweocha sea port, Port Harcourt. I ask them to open Calabar seaport and warri Seaport, I did this in writing and gave it to them, I told them to dredge River Niger, allow direct international flight to Europe and USA from Enugu, Igweocha and Clalabra airport. To have respect for the rule of law by releasing Dasuki and El-Zakzaky, to set up an international commission of inquiry to investigate the mass murder of IPOB family members at Onitcha, Nkpor, Aba, Enugu, Igweocha, Umahia and Asaba, I ask them to remove those extortion centers they called roadblocks across the South East and South South…

I told them also that I want region with its 100 percent resource control, complete deregulation of power sector and setting up of proper reconstruction, rehabilitation and reintegration commission for Biafra….

I put it in writing. He collected it, left and I never heard from them again.”

That is why we must boycott the election, that is why IPOB must do everything within its power to ensure that there is total lock down of the entire Biafra land come the presidential election next year.”

“Can anybody tell me why Dasuki is still in prison, why IPOB Family Members that went out to felicitate with Donald Trump is still in detention”?

“Tell me why a judge will say release El-Zakzaky and he is still in detention, can somebody please explain that to me, and you claim you are running a democracy, shame on those of you that want to vote, shame on this very democracy.”