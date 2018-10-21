Ex-beauty queen turned actress Peggy Ovire is a year older today(Photos)

Ex-beauty queen turned actress, Peggy Ovire is celebrating another year of her birth today, the stunning actress released colorful and elegant photos to celebrate her special day.

The beautiful Nollywood actress, model and fashion entrepreneur is a native of Urhobo in Delta State Nigeria. She made her acting debut in 2013 in the movie ‘Best of Enemies,’ she has since featured in movies like ‘Beneath the Veil,’ among other movies and series. And She made her debut as a producer in 2015 with the movie ‘Emergency.’ An ex Miss Tourism Delta State, the actress also won the Miss Galaxy International Nigeria pageant in 2007.