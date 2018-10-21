News Feed

Ex-beauty queen turned actress Peggy Ovire is a year older today(Photos)

Ex-beauty queen turned actress, Peggy Ovire is celebrating another year of her birth today, the stunning actress released colorful and elegant photos to celebrate her special day.

The beautiful  Nollywood actress, model and fashion entrepreneur is a native of Urhobo in Delta State Nigeria. She made her acting debut in 2013 in the movie ‘Best of Enemies,’ she has since featured in movies like ‘Beneath the Veil,’ among other movies and series. And She made her debut as a producer in 2015 with the movie ‘Emergency.’ An ex Miss Tourism Delta State, the actress also won the Miss Galaxy International Nigeria pageant in 2007.

Tags

You may also like

”Any woman that does not call you lord but calls her pastor daddy or my lord, take her back to her parent’s house” – Nigerian lady advises men

LG Chairman Empowers Villagers With Bicycles, Palm Wine Tapping Items

Pastor holds 3 Pre-wedding dinner parties with two different women within few months

Wizkid’s ex, Tania Omotayo, and bar owner, Sumbo, traditionally wed in Lagos (Photos)

Ex-Chief Justice of Nigeria, Idris Kutigi dies at 78

Bambam Says Her Eviction From BBNaija Was ‘A Gush Of Fresh Air’

Omawumi Attacks Two Leading Presidential Candidates On Stage(Video)

Nollywood Stars Cart Away Awards At AMAA 2018 In Rwanda(Photos)

Davido and Chioma’s relationship still very strong – Friends

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *