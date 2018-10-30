Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan Mourns

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with the family of late chief Tony Anenih who died on Sunday at the age of 85 years.

In a statement by his spokesman, Ikechukwu Eze, the former President said: “Late Chief Tony Anenih was a great asset to our dear nation. For a long time, he remained a leading light in our party and in Nigeria’s political firmament, charting the course for peace, unity and the entrenchment of true democracy in our nation.

“Even in old age and in retirement Chief Tony Anenih continued to inspire and mentor younger politicians as a demonstration of his deep commitment to Nigeria’s growth and progress.

“He was in deed a leader with an exceptional knack for initiating well-considered strategies for political stability in the nation.

“He served our country diligently in different capacities, distinguishing himself in the security systems, business, politics and peace building.

“Anenih left a legacy of remarkable achievements through selfless service to humanity and deep commitment to peace, democracy, party loyalty and national unity.

“May God Almighty provide succour to his family members, the Government, People of Edo State and others who mourn, and grant his soul eternal rest.” he said.