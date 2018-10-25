News Feed

Faces Of Alleged Killers Of Army General, Idris Alkali (Photos)

Faces of the alleged killers of Major General Idris Alkali, retd, have been revealed, according to Daily Post.
The Plateau State Police Command yesterday declared wanted some suspects behind the disappearance of the former Chief of Administration, Nigerian Army.
General Alkali was declared missing since September 3, 2018.
The Command had declared that anyone with useful information on how to get the underlisted persons should not hesitate to inform the police or any relevant security outfit.
Here are the faces of the alleged killers:

