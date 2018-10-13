Falz reveals interesting qualities his wife must have

It is no news that multi-talented Nigerian entertainer, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, is single, but he has also explained that he is not actively searching for a wife.

He explained further that he would get married when the time comes and to the right person.

The president of the Sweet Boys Association revealed in a recent interview the qualities he would look out for in any woman he wishes to make his wife.

The singer, actor and comedian revealed this in an interview with Saturday Beats.

According to him, the key qualities his wife must possess include intellect and ambitiousness.

He said:

“I am still looking for the right woman, even though I am not really searching for a wife but when the time comes, I would know. When it comes to my ideal lady, I am more concerned about intellect. I want someone that is smart and ambitious; those are my two most important features in a woman.”

Hopefully, he would find what he is looking for soon enough and settle down. Falz recently made the news after the release of his controversial song, This is Nigeria, which highlighted the general ills in the Nigerian society.

The song and its video did not go down well with a lot of people and that led to its eventual ban on Youtube. However, the singer does not seem ready to stop making music that would raise questions.