Falz reveals the two features he wants in a woman

Pop sensation, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz the Bahd Guy, has revealed that he is still single.

In a punch interview, he said, “I am still looking for the right woman, even though I am not really searching for a wife but when the time comes, I would know. When it comes to my ideal lady, I am more concerned about intellect. I want someone that is smart and ambitious; those are my two most important features in a woman.”

Speaking about some of his trademarks like his glasses without the lens, the singer jokingly said to Saturday Beats, “As for my ‘lensless’ glasses, it is the way it was recommended to me without the lens, also, I am very comfortable with my grey beard because it is a symbol of wisdom.”

So far, Falz is the only music artiste with two Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

Speaking about the feat, he said, “I am equally passionate about movies as I am with my music so I am continuously working in that regard. Having two AMVCA awards is the blessing of the Almighty God and it is not by power or might. I am going to do more on both ends but I am working more on my movie career and next year, I am going to produce my own feature film.

“I do not believe that I am biting more than I can chew, combining my music career with acting because so far, I have been able to chew everything that I have bitten. Nothing has fallen out of my mouth and if that happens, maybe I would stop biting. But for now, I am biting, chewing and swallowing very well.”