Falz’s Manager Femi Soro Set To Wed OAP Gbemi Of Beat FM

Femi Soro, manager to Nigerian rapper Falz is set to wed Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi of Beat FM Lagos. The two have been dating for a while and have decided to take things to the next level.

The marriage plans between the two was kept discreet until an invitation card and news about the wedding leaked.

Femi speaking to the NET showed his displeasure with the wide spread news of his wedding.

“We are obviously not happy about the news leak, but there is nothing we can do about it. The news is already out and we can only pray that all goes well on that day.”

He also said instead of changing venues, more security will be provided at the proposed venue.

“We cannot change the venue, the only thing we can do about is to beef up the security details, so that only those who have the exclusive invitation will be given access into the venue.”

