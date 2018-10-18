Falz’s Manager & Gbemi Olateru explains why they made their wedding plans a secret

After the news went viral about the wedding plans of Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi and Falz’s manager/business partner Femi Soro-Ajayi on Wenesday, the duo have now revealed why the kept the whole plan hidden from the public.

In an interview with NET, Femi Soro expressed his displeasure at the turn of events.

“We are obviously not happy about the news leak, but there is nothing we can do about it. The news is already out and we can only pray that all goes well on that day.”

Asked if there would be a change of venue as the invitation card revealed details of the wedding including the venue; he said “We cannot change the venue, the only thing we can do about is to beef up the security details, so that only those who have the exclusive invitation will be given access into the venue.”

He added also that the privacy was something they both desired given the public nature of their jobs. Gbemi is arguably one of the top three OAP’s in the country while Femi works with the highflying