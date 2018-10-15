Politics, Trending

Fani-Kayode makes serious allegations against Buhari


Femi Fani- Kayode who has been a strong opposition voice against president Muhammadu Buhari ever since the administration took off, has yet again made another accusation about the president.

The president has drawn a lot of criticisms to his administration since the announcement of a travel ban on 50 prominent Nigerians backed by executive order six, signed recently by Buhari.

However, Fani-Kayode who revealed that he couldn’t be bothered that his name appeared on the list, took to Twitter on Monday to make a case against president Buhari.

According to FFK, the niece of Nenadi Usman, a former minister of Finance, whose name also appeared on the travel-ban list,has been shot dead by police officers, shortly after the list was announced by the federal government.

Fani-Kayode said the former minister’s niece was shot dead in Abuja, in the middle of the night by four police officers.

He wrote;

Former Min. of Finance and leading opposition figure,Sen. Nenadi Usman, was one of those listed on Buhari’s travel ban. A few hours after the Presidency announced the ban her neice was trailed,targetted,intercepted and shot dead by 4 policemen in the middle of the night in Abuja!

