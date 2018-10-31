Fani-Kayode thanks God for sparing Rotimi Amaechi’s life

Former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode yesterday expressed his happiness over the safety of Minister of transport, Rotimi Amaechi and other passengers who were on board Arik Air on Sunday.

According to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, he was grateful that no harm came to anyone on the flight from Port Harcourt to Lagos especially the former Rivers state governor. However, the former Aviation minister queried the pilot for not going back to base, once he realised the weather was bad, instead of hovering for two hours.

He, therefore urged the Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Siriki to look into that issue but in all, hailed the pilot and his crew for their skills, commitment and courage.

He wrote:

I thank God for sparing the lives of all those that were on the Arik Air flight from Port Harcourt to Lagos on sunday. I gather that Chibuike Amaechi, the Min. of Transport, was also on the flight and I praise the Lord that he and all the other passengers landed safely.

I am however constrained to ask why the pilot did not go back to base once he noticed that the weather was bad?Why did he hover for 2 hours? Why did he keep attempting to land in such weather?This is something that Hadi Sirika,the Min. of State for Aviation, needs to look into.

Most crashes are caused by error of judgement and we must ensure that this stops. Nevertheless I commend the courage, skill and commitment of the pilot and his crew and I thank God for their professionalism and for keeping everyone safe. May God continue to protect our skies!