Football

Fans Lash At Barcelona’s Coach, Ernesto Valverde, For Not Giving Summer Signing, Malcom, Enough Playing Time(See barca’s line up for tomorrow)

Image result for malcom

Malcon who is a promising young player signed for Barcelona from Bordeaux  in a deal worth to be around €41 million during the summer transfer window. The 21 years old Brazilian winger was destined for a move to Roma initially due to an existing agreement between his former club, Bordeaux, and the Italian club.

Roma had even announced his signature before LaLiga champions, Barcelona, went behind to convince him to move to Camp Nou but despite all this, the skillful winger has just 25 minutes of action under his belt across all competitions this season.

Barcelona are due to face Sevilla tomorrow in the domestic league and their coach, Ernesto Valverde, during pre match conference today released the match day squad for the clash and the talented winger was conspicuously missing again.

List below:

As a result of the Brazilian not even making the match day squad, fans and football lovers have been on social media reacting.

What they are saying:

 

You may also like

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Check Out What Chelsea’s Coach, Maurizio Sarri, Said During Pre Match Conference

‘Even If Mourinho Gets Beaten Tomorrow, He Still Deserves Some Respect’ – 5 Things Chelsea Coach, Maurizio, Has To Say About Jose Mourinho

BETTING TIPS: LIST OF TEAMS THAT WOULD PLAY HIGH NUMBERS OF CORNER KICKS TOMORROW

Huddersfield vs Liverpool: Here Is Why Liverpool’s Coach Jurgen Klopp Concedes That Huddersfield ‘Game Is A Trap’

I Might Retire At Chelsea – Eden Hazard

Here Is What Fans Are Saying About Chelsea Midfielder’s, Cesc Fabregas, Double Guinness World Record

FOOTBALL BETTING: SEE FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 19TH OCTOBER

Top Of The Table Clash – Barcelona Step Up Preparations For Sevilla(Photos)

Neymar Breaks Pele’s Appearance Record For Brazil, Gets Challenged By Pele To Break His Goal Record Too

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *