Fans Lash At Barcelona’s Coach, Ernesto Valverde, For Not Giving Summer Signing, Malcom, Enough Playing Time(See barca’s line up for tomorrow)

Malcon who is a promising young player signed for Barcelona from Bordeaux in a deal worth to be around €41 million during the summer transfer window. The 21 years old Brazilian winger was destined for a move to Roma initially due to an existing agreement between his former club, Bordeaux, and the Italian club.

Roma had even announced his signature before LaLiga champions, Barcelona, went behind to convince him to move to Camp Nou but despite all this, the skillful winger has just 25 minutes of action under his belt across all competitions this season.

Barcelona are due to face Sevilla tomorrow in the domestic league and their coach, Ernesto Valverde, during pre match conference today released the match day squad for the clash and the talented winger was conspicuously missing again.

List below:

As a result of the Brazilian not even making the match day squad, fans and football lovers have been on social media reacting.

What they are saying:

The Malcom situation sends out a very bad message to youngsters across Europe btw. They will see that they have pretty much no chance to succeed here, bc they never even play. Whereas in Man City, Pep is handing out chances left and right. I just hope FdJ and MdL still wanna come — nadia 🎗 (@Chillstylin44) October 19, 2018

It's becoming clearer as each day passes that Malcom was never wanted by Valverde and was only bought as revenge against Roma. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) October 19, 2018

There’s no way Malcom is actually so bad Valverde wouldn’t even want to play him. It’s just Valverde’s stubbornness and incompetence to have a decent relationship with players. — Matthew® (@mattbolistic) October 19, 2018