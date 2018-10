Shortly after singer, Davido took to twitter to announce that he has cancelled his show in Nairobi due to ‘flight issues’, his fans are now mocking and doubting his private jet ownership.

The singer said that the flight was cancelled and it’s out of his control’ and had to reschedule to a yet to be disclose date.

He took to his Twitter page to make the situation known to his fans, read his tweets and savage comments of some of his fans;