Fashola Says Nigeria Has Performed Better In Electricity Than PDP Did In 16 Years

Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Tuesday said the ‘APC led administration’ has done better in power generation, transmission and distribution than the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did in 16 years of its administration.

The former Governor of Lagos State explained that the achievements of the present government would be better felt if compared with the ‘realities’ it met on ground when it took over the reign of power in 2015.

Fashola Said ;

“If you do not define your goal against your reality, progress will be difficult to recognise, as to where we were in 2015, power generation was averaging 4,000 MW; transmission was averaging 5,000 MW and distribution was averaging 3,000 MW. “As to what we promised, I stated in my very first public briefing in November 2015 that contrary to previous practice, we were committing to a journey; first of getting incremental power, with the plan to proceed to steady power, and ultimately get uninterrupted power. “I made it clear that our intention was to improve your power supply experience gradually rather than discuss the megawatts as quantum of power, and that any reference to the megawatts would be measuring milestones of our progress in the journey of incremental power.”

Although Mr Fashola said the nation has “moved the needle forward” and there is progress, the government has not finished its work, he said.

“How far we can go depends on what those of you who will decide who forms the next government do when you vote. You will compare our record of three years with what we met after the previous 16 (sixteen) years. If you compare our performance record in three years with the 16 – year record of the previous administration in the areas of Generation, Transmission and Distribution you will get the following instructive results: Incremental Generation of 1000MW per year against 4000MW in 16 years which amounts to 250MW per year; Transmission capacity improvement by 666MW per year against 5000MW in 16 years which amounts to 312.5MW per year ; and Distribution capacity improvement by 740MW per year as against 3,000MW in 16 years which amounts to 187.5MW per year. “You will also compare the resources available to us in the last three years, with what was available over the previous 16 years. In addition, you will have to ask yourself whether you are running your generator for longer or shorter periods today, than in 2015; and also whether you are spending more to buy fuel for your generator than three years ago. “Those of you who are well-meaning and right thinking know the answers.”

Mr Fashola explained, however, that there are people still unserved or not well served, adding that “the good news is that there is a mechanism put in place by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to monitor complaints by Consumers with a total of 166,543 complaints resolved out of 262,096 from January to June 2018.”

The minister said Nigerians will also have to compare this government’s plans for tomorrow with the plan of the others, in relation to prospects for the future.

Mr Fashola disclosed that by end of this year, another 945 MW will be ready for supply from the following power plants: Azura (450MW), AFAM IV (240MW), Kaduna (215MW) and Kashimbilla (40MW). In addition, he said, between 2019 and first quarter of 2020, Zungeru (700MW) and Okpai II (450MW), both totalling 1,150MW, should come into operation.

On distribution challenges, the minister said 11 companies that distribute power were sold to private investors and it is their responsibility, not that of government, to supply distribution equipment like breakers, transformers and meters.