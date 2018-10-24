News Feed, Uncategorized

Fathia Balogun reacts to Wizkid and Tiwa’s romance in “Fever” video

Actress and mum of two, Fathia Balogun now Faithia Williams has lent her voice to the trending romantic musical Fever video of Wizkid and Tiwa Savage.

The video since its release hour ago has sparked lots of reaction on social media with many condemning Tiwa for not respecting her baby daddy, Tunji Balogun and descending so low to romance a little boy.

One Maureen wrote “In this whole Wizkid and Tiwa story, the only lesson I learnt is : guys,when you are ready to settle down, never marry a woman who will not only insult your personality as a man but also add embarrassment to your existence even after any issue(s).”

One Ebiere wrote “They look so cute 😩😍 but this relationship ain’t healthy”

Another fan, James wrote “looks like incest…mother and son”

Choosing to defend Tiwa, the estranged wife of actor Saheed Balogun, Faithia wrote “Omo mi, @tiwasavage on this…gave it her all. The chemistry is do believable,; that is what art is about. Making make-believe seems like what you should believe. #fever video out.”

