Politics, Trending

Fayemi revokes fees for secondary and primary schools in the state

New governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi has revoked fees for both primary and secondary schools in the state.

The Governor who came to power on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) made this known earlier today. According to Fayemi, he signed the executive order revoking levies for those level because he wants education to be well invested in.

Fayemi via a tweet on Wednesday said this act became necessary in order to make education a priority in the state.

He wrote:

I just signed the executive order revoking education levies in primary and secondary schools in Ekiti State. Education is a priority for our children.

#InvestinEducation

