Fayemi takes over from Fayose as Ekiti state governor

Dr. Kayode Fayemi, was on Tuesday sworn in as the new governor of Ekiti state. In his inauguration speech in Ado-Ekiti, the new governor said that the state’s economy is heading for a state of emergency with a huge debt of N120 billion.

Fayemi, who assured workers that issues of unpaid salaries will tackled begged the federal government for assistance to bail out the state through the Economic Stabilisation Fund.

Fayemi said “We should join hands to resuscitate the ailing economy.”

According to Fayemi, more than N170 billion debt was piled up by the government of former Ayodele Fayose and the state is now trying to battle it.

In his words:

We are ready to work with everyone to create a landmark progress.

We are committing to world best practices and deploy all skills to honestly work for the progress of the state.

“We will work to integrating the aspiration of the state to the programme of the federal government.’’

“We will take full ownership of the challenges ahead of us.”