Fayose arrives EFCC office for questioning accompanied by Governor Wike (Photo, Video)

Just hours after he officially ceased from being the governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, on Tuesday, October 16, arrived the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for questioning.

Fayose, who was dressed in a Tee-shirt and faze cap with the inscription: “EFCC, I am here”, was accompanied by the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, who is also a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former governor was also accompanied by top members of the party including Chief Femi Fani-Kayode.

Fayose is being probed over an allegation of N5 billion fraud while in office.

