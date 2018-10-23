Fayose Buys Food For 150 EFCC Detainees,Secures Lawyers For Some

Embattled former governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose bought food for 150 people detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. Fayose, in his usual characteristics took his stomach infrastructure to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC office in Lagos today when he provided food for over 150 people (detainees and visitors). And according to his media aide, Lere Olayinka, the highly elated detainees jointly sang the National Anthem after their stomachs were adequately serviced. He also secured lawyers for some of the detainees that are in genuine need of legal representation and promised to assist those having challenges in meeting their bail conditions.

Fayose, who is also in EFCC detention, is facing charges of money laundering and abuse of office. In a tweet on his twitter timeline, the PDP chieftain was said to have displayed his “Stomach infrastructure” initiative in the detention facility with the kind gesture.

The ex-governor who was arraigned at the federal high court in Ikoyi, Lagos is facing trial in connection with N1.299 billion and $5.3 million allegedly allocated to him by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) from N4.65 billion slush fund allegedly shared by ONSA.

But the ex-governor denied collecting $5.3 million from a former Minister of State for Defence, Mr. Musiliu Obanikoro.

He was said to have only admitted knowing Obanikoro and his associate, Abiodun Agbele, who allegedly bought six choice properties for him in Lagos and Abuja.