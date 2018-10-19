Politics, Trending

Fayose debunks rumours, he has started owning up to corruption allegations against him by EFCC

Immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has debunked rumours he has started owning up to corruption allegations against him.

The former Governor, who is currently in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said the claims are false, implored by the anti corruption agency to substantiate it’s lies against the ex governor.

Fayose, who surrendered himself to the commission, a say after he left office as governor, had said his media aide Olayinka Lere, would be in charge of his social media account from the day.

The former Governor, who has been in EFCC custody since that day, wrote:

You may also like

All Igbos to boycott 2019 election – IPOB leader

Just In: Efcc set to charge Fayose to court

Ooni of Ife gives reasons why he married a prophetess as she crosses over blood

12-year-old pregnant South African girl kisses baby daddy (photos)

ENTREPRENEURS GET IN HERE: HAVE YOU NOMINATED FOR THE ENTREPRENEUR AFRICA AWARDS, 2018?

NYSC member gets engaged during her passing out parade in Ebonyi state (Photos)

Nigerian lady held hostage in Germany accuses her husband of taking her kids from her & trying to kill her (Video)

Kano house of assembly invites editor, who published ganduje’s alleged bribe taking video

Nnamdi Kanu allegedly seen praying in Jerusalem

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *