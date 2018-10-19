Fayose debunks rumours, he has started owning up to corruption allegations against him by EFCC

Immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has debunked rumours he has started owning up to corruption allegations against him.

The former Governor, who is currently in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said the claims are false, implored by the anti corruption agency to substantiate it’s lies against the ex governor.

Fayose, who surrendered himself to the commission, a say after he left office as governor, had said his media aide Olayinka Lere, would be in charge of his social media account from the day.

The former Governor, who has been in EFCC custody since that day, wrote: