Politics, Trending

Fayose detained by EFCC, PDP raises alarm, Nigerians react

 

Immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele fayose was on Tuesday grilled by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) after he voluntarily appeared at the commission’s office amidst fanfare.

The anti-corruption agency according to reports, detained and drilled Fayose, asking the ex-governor to return N1.3bn received from former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki through Musiliu Obanikoro.

However, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has accused the Presidency of directing the EFCC to incarcerate, Fayose indefinitely.

Here’s what Nigerians are saying

 

 

You may also like

Adebayo Shittu rocks ‘unexpected’ attire to FEC meeting

Saraki stops Akpabio from speaking on Senate floor

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 17th October

Father fakes son’s death with a log of wood inside coffin

Nigeria failed her!!! Angry and sad Nigerians react to Hauwa Liman’s execution by Boko Haram

Its not the kind of phone call anyone prays to make – Buhari speaks about calling Hauwa Liman’s father

How did Atiku Abubakar get that rich? ► See Atiku’s Companies, Mansions, Private Jet & Cars

Fayemi takes over from Fayose as Ekiti state governor

Fayose rocks branded t-shirt as he arrives EFCC office

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *