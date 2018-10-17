Fayose detained by EFCC, PDP raises alarm, Nigerians react

Immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele fayose was on Tuesday grilled by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) after he voluntarily appeared at the commission’s office amidst fanfare.

The anti-corruption agency according to reports, detained and drilled Fayose, asking the ex-governor to return N1.3bn received from former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki through Musiliu Obanikoro.

However, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has accused the Presidency of directing the EFCC to incarcerate, Fayose indefinitely.

Here’s what Nigerians are saying

APC helped Kemi Adeosun to escape, Nothing has been done about Ganduje’s videos and he has also refused to resign. Ayodele Fayose surrendered himself to The EFCC for investigation. I don’t know how Federal Government is fighting this corruption. — WAJUD ADEBIYI (@Wajud_adebiyi) October 17, 2018

But wait o, I heard Ayodele Fayose is not detained for misappropriation of public funds but for receiving money from Dasuki during his re-election but is Obanikoro detained alongside him, because to my knowledge it was reported that he is the one that gave Fayose the said money — Mr Common Sense (@Akmonabiodun) October 17, 2018

Ayodele Fayose is detained for receiving money from Dasuki? same Dasuki that has not been tried or found guilty of anything. This system is too corrupt. What a movie. — Ibrahim Grema (@gremasmai) October 17, 2018