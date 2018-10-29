News Feed

Fayose Finally Regains Freedom After Weeks In Detention EFCC Custody

Former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, has been released from prison after meeting his bail condition.

His lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, a senior advocate of Nigeria said “yes he has been released. He has perfected his bail conditions and was released this evening. I was with him and he was in a very high spirit, vowing to fight till this clueless administration is voted out of power”.

Fayose’s spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, wrote, “Fayose just regained his freedom. He left the Federal High Court, Ikoyi a few minutes ago. We will meet EFCC at the court from November 19. Thank you Nigerians.”

Fayose was arraigned at a High Court in Lagos after he presented himself at the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Abuja. He was later granted a N50 million bail, but failed to meet the conditions on Friday.

