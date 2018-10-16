Fayose rocks branded t-shirt as he arrives EFCC office

Former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose has arrived at the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as promised.

The former governor, a few weeks ago had said he would avail himself at the office of the commission, as soon as he leaves office.

Today, Fayose who ended his tenure as Ekiti state governor, as made good his promise, as he arrived at the commission’s office on Tuesday.

In a tweet on Tuesday before his arrival, the former governor wrote: