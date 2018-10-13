Fayose takes Fayemi’s wife on a tour of government house ahead of handing over

Outgoing Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose in preparation for his handover to the new Governor, Kayode Fayemi.

Earlier today in Ado Ekiti, Fayose took Tue wife of the incoming governor, Erelu Bisi and some members of the inauguration committee round the government house.

According to the outgoing governor,he will be handing over to the Head of service on Sunday. The governor made this known via twitter on Saturday evening.

He wrote:

I am presently taking Dr. Kayode Fayemi’s Wife, Erelu Bisi and other members of the inauguration committee round the Govt House.

Tomorrow, I will hand over the Govt House to the Head of Service.