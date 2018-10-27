Fayose To Spend Weekend In Prison,Struggled To Meet Bail Conditions

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose who was granted bail by the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court on October 24th will spend the weekend in prison as he failed to meet his bail condition before the close of work on Friday.

Fayose who is facing an 11-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering amounting to ?2.2 billion was granted a N50 million bail and the judge ordered that he should provide two sureties who must issue a ?50 million bond in a reputable bank as well as possess three years tax clearance. She also directed that the former governor deposits his international passport with the court.

However, Fayose, who pleaded not guilty to all the charges leveled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has struggled to meet the bail conditions and could not do so on Friday before close of business.

His media aide, Lere Olayinka on Friday afternoon tweeted, ‘on Fayose’s bail, as at 2pm today, all necessary documents were filed before the court and verified. Hopefully, he should be out of custody by Monday. We thank Nigerians for their support’. He will therefore spend the weekend at the Ikoyi Prison in Lagos, where he is currently being held.