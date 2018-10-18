Politics, Trending

Fayose’s lawyers have taken steps to secure his release – Ozekhome

Popular Nigerian lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), has said efforts had begun to secure the freedom of former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, from Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) custody.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday, Ozekhome said the former  governor’s lawyers are taking steps to enforce his fundamental human rights.

In Ozekhome’s words:

“Fayose’s lawyers are already taking steps to enforce his fundamental human rights by getting him released.

“Yes, his lawyers will go to court to enforce his fundamental human rights.

“The EFCC has no right to keep him for over 24 hours.

“If they have done that by obtaining a Magistrate Court’s Order that will be in the form of “holding charge” which has been declared unconstitutional and illegal by the Supreme Court.

“Holding charge is illegal. It is unconstitutional.’’

Fayose, had reported at the EFCC office in Abuja on Tuesday, to answer to corruption allegations hanging on his neck, just a day after ending his tenure as Governor. The governor was later detained by the anti corruption agency and asked to return funds he received from the former National Security Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

