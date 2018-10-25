News Feed

Fayose’s Mother Spotted With Donald Trump Lookalike In USA

Former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose’s mother, Prophetess Victoria Fayose, who turned a year older on Wednesday, October 24th, was spotted with a lookalike of the US president, Donald Trump during her vacation in America.

Coincidentally, Fayose’s mother who turned 80 years old according to her son Isaac, celebrated her birthday on the same day her son (Ayo Fayose) was granted bail on charges of corruption and money laundering levied against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The court granted Fayose bail in the sum of N50 million. He was asked to provide a surety who must have landed property in Lagos and have three-year tax clearance in Lagos.

