Female presidential candidate advises Atiku to ditch his presidential ambition & support her to succeed Buhari

The presidential candidate of the Mass Action Joint Alliance party, Prof. Mercy Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies, has urged the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, to step down for her.

She argued that since MAJA party and the PDP are members of the Coalition of United Political Parties, it was needful for the emergence of a candidate for the coalition.

She made the call when she received students who paid her a courtesy call on the sidelines of World Student’s Day, a statement said.

According to the statement, the students’ delegation came from the office of the Students Union Government’s Vice President, Farida Balogun, at the University of Abuja, in collaboration with the National Female Students Association of Nigeria, Confederation of Nigerian Youths in Abuja and the apex of Student’s body in Nigeria, the National Association of Nigerian Students.

Adesanya-Davies said Atiku should step down for her on account of Atiku’s age and also because she (Adesanya-Davies) is a woman. She added that the odd favours young candidates for the 2019 general elections.

She argued that “since men have failed Nigeria, they should give women a chance to emerge as the nation’s next president and return the country back to the path of progress.”

The statement added, “The main topic of their discussion was on the prospect of her emergence on the CUPP platform, as she hopes to be the next president of Nigeria in 2019, having received the National Association of Nigerian Students’ NANS Outstanding Leadership in 2018 as well as the students’ endorsement. ”

“I will, in fact, seize this opportunity to appeal to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to kindly step down for me at the CUPP as President Buhari of APC steps aside, because this time indeed is a-woman-youth-academician ticket and a tip to the Middle-belt Christian Nigeria currently bearing all the brunt of killings in the North.

“And that is where I come in,” the statement quoted Adesanya-Davies to have said,.