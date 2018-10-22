Femi Kuti criticizes Buhari’s government in presence of Osinbajo at Felabration (video)

Femi Kuti headlinig the Felabration event which was a grand event some few days ago, he disclosed how Vice President Yemi Osinbajo appealed to him to support Buhari’s government, which he refused.

Femi pointed out that he can’t support Buhari’s government because of his father even though Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is his friend.

His statement in the presence of the Nigerian Vice President and the crowd which turned up for the Felabration event, led to wild cheers.

Dele Momodu who shared the video wrote;

“FEMI ANIKULAPO-KUTI speaks candidly as always like the true chip off the old block in the presence of Vice President of Nigeria PROFESSOR YEMI OSINBAJO at the AFRICA SHRINE in Lagos…”