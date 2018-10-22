Uncategorized

Femi Kuti criticizes Buhari’s government in presence of Osinbajo at Felabration (video)

Femi Kuti headlinig the Felabration event which was a grand event some few days ago, he disclosed how Vice President Yemi Osinbajo appealed to him to support Buhari’s government, which he refused.

Femi pointed out that he can’t support Buhari’s government because of his father even though Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is his friend.

His statement in the presence of the Nigerian Vice President and the crowd which turned up for the Felabration event, led to wild cheers.

Dele Momodu who shared the video wrote;

“FEMI ANIKULAPO-KUTI speaks candidly as always like the true chip off the old block in the presence of Vice President of Nigeria PROFESSOR YEMI OSINBAJO at the AFRICA SHRINE in Lagos…”




Tags

You may also like

Ooni of Ife’s ex-queen, Zaynab, forgives him, congratulates him and his new queen

Singer GT Da Guitarman & his wife Annie welcome their second child

‘I would rather die than join APC or bow to Buhari’ – Femi Fani-Kayode

Banky W laments as he suffers food poisoning

Davido’s lover, Chioma shares stunning photos, troll says she is pregnant

19-Year-Old girl buys 2 cars for her parents (Photos)

IK Ogbonna’s Wife, shows off her ringless finger, seemingly confirms break-up

Ebuka’s Classy Outfit To The Premiere Of Kemi Adetiba’s New Movie

Mercy Aigbe embraces her Ambode side

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *