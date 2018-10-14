News Feed

“Femi Otedola’s Daughter Is My One And Only Girlfriend” – Mr Eazi

In a recent chat with Punch correspondents, singer Mr. Eazi publicly declared that Temi Otedola, the daughter of billionaire tycoon, Femi Otedola is his one and only love.

Responding to a question on the true standing of his relationship with Temi, the singer declared; “I don’t think there is anything hidden about it. Temi is my one and only girlfriend.”

He also talked about how making music has been a blessing and a curse.

“I am faced with a blessing and curse” He stated. “The fact that I make music that people all over the world listen to is a blessing. But the implication is that once people around the world listen to your music, it means you don’t have one constituency any longer. At present, I try to relate to my Nigerian, African and Diaspora fans and then to my new fans that are non-Africans. Also, people shouldn’t forget that I am just one man; so, I cannot be in many places at the same time. But I make sure that once I have an opportunity, I come to Nigeria to do one thing or the other. Trust me, it is not my joy that I cannot be in Nigeria where my family lives.”

