News Feed

Few days after their wedding & honeymoon, unhappy bride runs away with husband money, properties

A bride who appeared looking gloomy on her wedding day as she got married to an older man has allegedly carted away with his money and properties.

According to reports, the man who got married to his younger bride is now lamenting a few days after the wedding that his wife ran away with his money and properties.

Details of the couple have not been ascertained online but it was gathered that the lady and her older husband got along during their honeymoon as photos of them kissing got online.

However, a reliable source confirmed that the husband is currently grieving as his new bride ran away with his money and some properties.

You may also like

Actress Toyin Abraham Reacts to ‘Her Engagement’ to Nollywood Actor

Check Out The Inside Of The New Port Harcourt Airport International Terminal (Photos)

Regina Daniels Slays In Bum Short (Photos)

Meet 14-year-old Nigerian Schoolgirl, Oluwatunmise Idowu, With An ‘Electric Brain’ (Photo)

‘You beat your own record, that’s why I f**k with you’ — Tiwa Savage gushes over Wizkid

Juliet Ibrahim Calls Iceberg Slim A Narcissist For Saying She’s A Toxic Person

Bobrisky Fires Driver Who Earns 300k Per Month, Gives Reasons

TBoss slams ladies who call themselves or others bitches

Tiwa Savage Shares Fresh Intimate Photos With Wizkid Amid Dating Rumours

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *