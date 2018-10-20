Politics, Trending

Ffk says NNamdi Kanu called him, says he’s agreed to work with them to flush Buhari out in 2019


Former Minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani Kayode, has confirmed that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB), Nnamdi KANU is alive and well. Fani Kayode said the IPOB leader gave him a call on Saturday and that he’s delighted to have spoken to him.

The people’s Democratic Party chieftain said that Kanu, who disappeared for over a year, sparking rumours that he had been killed by the Nigerian government, has promised to work with them, to vote Buhari out in 2019.

However, shocked everyone when he suddenly reappeared in a video shared by Radio Biafra on Friday, praying in Jerusalem, alive and well.

Speaking via a tweet on Saturday afternoon, the former minister wrote:

 

INFORMATION NIGERIA recalls that Fani Kayode, who calls Nnamdi Kanu his brother, one of those who accused the Nigerian government and military of killing the IPOB leader alongside some of his loyalists.

There were also reports yesterday that the Biafran leader will on Saturday address his people, ordering them to boycott the election.

