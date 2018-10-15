FG backtracks: No list on travel-ban of 50 prominent Nigerians

The presidency may have made a U-turn on a purported list containing names of 50 prominent Nigerians, which have been ban from travelling abroad because of corruption cases hanging on their necks.

This, according to a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Adviser to the president on Sunday on Abuja. The federal government had announced on Saturday that it has released a list banning 50 highly-placed Nigerians from travelling abroad, pending the determination of the corruption case against them.

This list has sparked serious debate amongs prominent Nigerians and members of the opposition, asking that the list be withdrawn as it violates the rights of the individuals on the list. Shehu, on the so-called list “you asked for confirmation, I want to confirm to you that we have not issued any list and we are not doing so.”

See statement below:

“In the history of independent Nigeria, this is the first time any government is taking such a key decision to fight corruption. EO 6 is not only revolutionary to the efforts to rid Nigeria of corruption but a manifestation of systemic changes that are required to make necessary adjustments as we carry on with the war against corruption.

“The very essence of the order is to make for speedy trials and conclusion of graft cases. The order is not Politici and there is political gain behind its activation

“These high profile cases we are talking about have been ongoing for between seven to 10 years with no end in sight. These case were mostly originated by administrations other than this one.

“What is clear is that the access to these resources by the suspects has enabled them to be in a composition to sometime compromise investigation, prosecution and trial. In most of the cases, the courts are held in a helpless position by legal acrobatics paid for from corrupt enrichment by the suspects.

“The new measures put in place should compel everyone involved to make for a speedy conclusion of these cases. If it is your money, you have it back. If it belongs to the public, it goes back to the treasury.

“The question of the constitutionality of the restriction order is answered by the fact that a court of the land has given the government a clean chit.

“The Executive Order is legal and constitutional and therefore implementable.

“One of the cardinal objectives of the government under our constitution is to fight corruption. Fighting corruption is a responsibility and obligation upon the government.”