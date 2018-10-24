FG to limit number of children per mother to 2

The FG is considering a birth control policy where the number of children per woman is to be pegged at two to check the prevalent poverty and unemployment in the country.

Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, who disclosed this, yesterday, noted that the move was in realisation of the dangers posed by uncontrolled population growth.

She said government was consulting religious and traditional leaders nationwide on the issue after which a policy would be formulated.

“We must find out ways to engage our youths to be active and ensure that transportation is effective, available and reasonably priced,” the minister stated.