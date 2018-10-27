News Feed

Film maker, Charles Novia rubbishes Juliet Ibrahim, Iceberg Slim love affair and demeaning photos

Outspoken Nollywood film maker, Charles Novia has rubbished the celebrated love affair between Ghollywood-Nollywood actress, Juliet Ibrahim and Nigerian singer, Iceberg Slim, which has since gone south by stating the couple never had respect for each other.While commenting on a picture the couple shared on social media months ago while their romance was talk-of-the-town, the film maker said no couple who has respect and dignity could share a picture where the man is grabbing the butt of the woman roughly on a social media.He said: “Any fiance who presses his fiancee’s nyansh like this and then they break up after this public display of ‘nyashcality’, has devalued the worth of that nyansh for other prospective ‘nyanshcals’. Both erstwhile betrothed were irresponsible to have even allowed this kind of picture go out in the first place.”The Ghanian actress, has finally confirmed that her publicly celebrated relationship with the singer is over. The beautiful actress confirmed this at an event in Ghana where she revealed that she is single.

You may also like

‘I Got Married At 25 And Waited Till 67 Before Giving Birth’- Woman Shares Her Story

El-Clasico: Barca Wary of ‘Wounded’ Madrid – Velverde

Nollywood Actress, Ebube Reveals Why Actresses Fall Prey To Molestations

Omotola Causes Stir On Instagram, Rocks Transparent Dress In New Photos

Wizkid Seasoning Stew Flavour Hits Market (photo)

Truck Fails Break, Kills About 20 at Akure-Ilesha Express Road (graphic photos)

Tiwa Savage Looks Radiant In Sexy Outfit

The Narrow Escape: Lady Reveals How She Narrowly Cheated Death During The Kaduna Crisis

Female Aspirant Recounts How She Was Stripped N*ked In Public During PDP Primary In Benue

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *