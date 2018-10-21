Football

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 21ST OCTOBER

Football as a matter of fact has gone beyond the days of being just a patriotic fan of a particularlso found a way of aligning their passion for these sports with their tendency to make money from it.

There are even instances of where a Manchester united fan would stake his money against his so called team just to ensure his winnings.

To this end, we have this very high probable games for you to try your luck for today.

2888
21/10/2018 16:00
Everton – Crystal Palace
Normale
Over Corner(8.5)
1266
21/10/2018 17:30
Huesca – Espanyol
Normale
Over Corner(8.5)
2314
21/10/2018 14:00
Bologna – Torino
Normale
Over Corner(9.5)
2315
21/10/2018 14:00
Chievo – Atalanta
Normale
2
2318
21/10/2018 19:30
Inter – Milan
Normale
Over Corner(9.5)
9140
21/10/2018 13:00
Liverpool FC – Derby County
Normale
Over(2.5)

Tags

You may also like

Mancity 5 Burnley 0: Manchester City’s Winger, Leroy Sane, Lash At Team Mate, Vincent Kompany, For Touching His Hair After Scoring

Here Is How Antonio Rudiger And Ross Barkley Reacted To Scoring For Chelsea Against Manchester United

Barcelona vs Sevilla: Describe This Coutinho’s ‘Stunning Goal’ In One Word(video)

‘Dear God, Please Make Sure Messi Isn’t Much Hurt. Our Club’s Future Depends On Him’. – Check Out What Fans Are Saying After The Argentine Left The Pitch Injured(Video)

Chelsea 2 Manutd 2: What Fans Are Saying About This Martial’s Goal Is A Must Read(video)

‘Good Bye Lopetegui’ Fans Want Real Madrid’s New Coach Sacked For Dismal Performance

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Player To Score 400 Goals In Europe’s Top 5 Leagues With This Goal(Video)

Real Madrid 1 Levante 2: ‘Real Madrid Is Finished Without Ronaldo’ – Fans React To Madrid Winless Streak

Madrid 1 Levante 2: ‘Courtois getting exposed for the fraud he is in La-liga.’ Fans Troll Real Madrid Goal Keeper, Thibaut Courtois, For Conceding This Cheap Goal( Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *