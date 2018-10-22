Football

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 22ND OCTOBER

Football as a matter of fact has gone beyond the days of being just a patriotic fan of a particularlso found a way of aligning their passion for these sports with their tendency to make money from it.

There are even instances of where a Manchester united fan would stake his money against his so called team just to ensure his winnings.

To this end, we have this very high probable games for you to try your luck for today.

2889
22/10/2018 20:00
Arsenal – Leicester City
Normale
1 & Over(1.5)
2319
22/10/2018 19:30
Sampdoria – Sassuolo
Normale
Over Corner(9.5)
2635
22/10/2018 20:00
Real Sociedad – Girona
Normale
Over Corner(7.5)
9161
22/10/2018 19:00
Arsenal FC Reserve – Everton FC
Normale
1
9162
22/10/2018 19:00
Stoke City – Norwich City
Normale
Over(2.5)

