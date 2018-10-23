Football

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 23RD OCTOBER

Football as a matter of fact has gone beyond the days of being just a patriotic fan of a particularlso found a way of aligning their passion for these sports with their tendency to make money from it.

There are even instances of where a Manchester united fan would stake his money against his so called team just to ensure his winnings.

To this end, we have this very high probable games for you to try your luck for today.

4766
23/10/2018 20:00
Ajax – Benfica Lisbon
Normale
12 & Ov(1.5)
4767
23/10/2018 20:00
FC Shakhtar Donetsk – Manchester City
Normale
Yes
4771
23/10/2018 20:00
Manchester Utd – Juventus
Normale
X2
4765
23/10/2018 17:55
BSC Young Boys – Valencia
Normale
2
9637
23/10/2018 19:45
Millwall – Wigan
Normale
Over(1.5)

Tags

You may also like

‘Is This The Same Iwobi From Last Season’ – Fans Laud Alex Iwobi’s Performance Against Leicester(Video)

‘Arsenal Score One Of The Filthiest Goal Of The Season’ – Fans Reactions To Aubameyang’s Goal Would Leave You Thrilled(Video)

What Arsenal Midfielder, Mesut Ozil, Said After Equalizing Against Leicester Would Melt Your Heart

Manchester United’s Striker, Romelu Lukaku, Reveals Big Admiration For Juventus Super Star, Cristiano Ronaldo.

What Jose Mourinho Said About Cristiano Ronaldo’s Return To Old Traffod Is A Must Read

Betting Tips: Arsenal vs Leicester

PREDICT AND WIN N10,000: THE MATCHES WITH THE HIGHEST SCORELINE IN EACH OF THE 5 MAJOR LEAGUES

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 22ND OCTOBER

Here Is How Mancity Players Reacted To Going Top Of The League Table

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *