FOOTBALL BETTING: SEE FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 13TH OCTOBER

Football as a matter of fact has gone beyond the days of being just a patriotic fan of a particularlso found a way of aligning their passion for these sports with their tendency to make money from it.

There are even instances of where a Manchester united fan would stake his money against his so called team just to ensure his winnings.

To this end, we have this very high probable games for you to try your luck for today.

2612
13/10/2018 19:45
Ireland – Denmark
Normale
2
2613
13/10/2018 19:45
Netherlands – Germany
Normale
2
1321
13/10/2018 16:00
Nigeria – Libya
Normale
1
8089
13/10/2018 12:35
China – India
Normale
Over(2.5)
Remember, you can always re-edit it.

