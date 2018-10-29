Football World Pay Tribute To Leicester City Owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha(video)

Football world have been thrown into mourning following the demise of Leicester city owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who lost lost his life after his helicopter crashed on Saturday. A book of condolence would then be opened for the Thai billionaire at 8am tomorrow (Tuesday) at King Power Stadium.

Aimon Srivaddhanaprabha and Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, the wife and son of the business mogul who cleared Lecicester’s £100m debt after buying the club in 2010, laid a wreath at King Power Stadium earlier today to pay him his last respect.

Video below:

Tribute have also been pouring in from all angles of football World to commiserate with the Businessman’s family.

Tributes below:

Everybody at Chelsea Football Club is deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the death of five people at Leicester City on Saturday, including the club’s chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. Our thoughts at this sad time are with all those affected. https://t.co/bHmIuHgXiS — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 28, 2018

💙 | Evertonians are united today with the entire football family in directing our thoughts and prayers to the loved ones of @LCFC chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha & those who also passed away last night in the tragic accident at the King Power Stadium.https://t.co/euHPG30kWd pic.twitter.com/BfPFbGliny — Everton (@Everton) October 28, 2018

UEFA & European football is deeply saddened to hear of the tragic deaths of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha & the other four people who lost their lives. Our sincerest condolences to all the families and friends, and to @LCFC https://t.co/75RCALD6c0 — UEFA (@UEFA) October 29, 2018

The thoughts and prayers of everyone at #FCBayern go out to @LCFC, the relatives of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and all those affected by Saturday's tragic accident. pic.twitter.com/YHK5cyDDCx — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 29, 2018

My thoughts and prayers are with everyone connected to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, @LCFC and the pilots & passengers on board after the tragic events on Saturday. I know from my loan at Leicester what a great club it is and I’m sure they will stay strong together! #RIP 🙏🏾 — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) October 29, 2018

No words can describe this 💔 We have lost a kind, friendly, generous man who is going to be deeply missed by all. You have created something very special at this club and in the City! The support you have given me personally I will always remember. May you Rest In Peace Boss ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2j4TnWeSaV — Matty James (@mattyjames_22) October 29, 2018

Words can’t describe how I feel. A truly great, kind, loving man who will be missed so much by everyone. I will never forget the Chairman’s support, not only during my time @LCFC but also during the World Cup 😢 RIP ❤ #TheBoss pic.twitter.com/66aGjGGwX9 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) October 28, 2018