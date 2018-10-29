Football

Football World Pay Tribute To Leicester City Owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha(video)

Football world have been thrown into mourning following the demise of Leicester city owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who lost lost his life after his helicopter crashed on Saturday. A book of condolence would then be opened for the Thai billionaire at 8am tomorrow (Tuesday) at King Power Stadium.

Aimon Srivaddhanaprabha and Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, the wife and son of the business mogul who cleared Lecicester’s  £100m debt after buying the club in 2010, laid a wreath at King Power Stadium earlier today to pay him his last respect.

Video below:

Tribute have also been pouring in from all angles of football World to commiserate with the Businessman’s family.

Tributes below:

 

 

You may also like

Leicester City Helicopter Crash: Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Confirmed Dead But These Other Things About Him Caught Our Eyes

Here Is How Chelsea Midfielder,Ross Barkley, Reacted To Breaking 5 Years Old English Record

PREDICT AND WIN N10,000: THE MATCHES WITH THE HIGHEST SCORELINE IN EACH OF THE 5 MAJOR LEAGUES

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 29TH OCTOBER

Here Is How Chelsea Players Reacted To Maurizio Sarri Becoming The First Manager To Remain Unbeaten In 10 Matches In A Debut Season

‘Sarriball would have been difficult if courtois was still our keeper.. good riddance’ – Chelsea Fans Lash At Cortouis For Ditching Them For Madrid

Barca 5 Madrid 1: ‘We Beat Them Messi-lessly’ – Barcelona Fans Troll Real Madrid After Defeat

‘Luis Suarez Gave Birth To His Third Child On Friday, Then Scores Hat- Trick Against Madrid On Sunday’ See What Fans Are Saying About Barcelona’s Battering Of Madrid

Ivorian International, Wilfred Zaha, Denies Arsenal 12th Consecutive Wins And Fans React

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *