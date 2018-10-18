Football

Former Manchester United Winger, Luis Nani, Tips Manchester United To Beat Chelsea(Video)

Luis Nani who now plays for his boyish club, Sporting Lisbon, in Portugal has tipped his former club, Manchester United, to come out tops in their derby match against Chelsea at Stamford bridge.

The skillful winger who spent 6 years with the Red devils won the Community shield in his debut season with Manchester United and also went on to win the Champions league in the same year.

He took to his twitter handle today ahead of the crunch battle between the two sides on Saturday to reveal that he wants his former side to beat Chelsea who are yet to lose a single match this season across all competition. He also added one of the goals he scored against Chelsea during his days at Manutd and tagged it ”my favourite goal for this fantastic club”.

