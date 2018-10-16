France 2 Germany 1: Antonine Griezman Compounds Germany Woes With A Brace

Germany have now been relegated from the Nations league after they were beaten by France 2-1. They Germans had taken an early lead after Leroy Sanè who started and played 75 minutes of the match before being replaced by Julian Draxler won a penalty inside the box and Toni Kroos steeped up to duly converted the spot kick.

The first half finished with the Germans in front before Antonine Griezman leveled things up for France with a superb header and Les Bleus began to mount pressure on the German back line which resulted in a penalty for the World champion, France, which was duly converted by Griezman in the 81st minute.

With the loss today, Germany have now suffered their first back to back defeat in competitive fixtures and also reached a new low of six defeats in 10 games.