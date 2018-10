World Cup winners France dropped one place to second in the FIFA rankings on Thursday as Belgium moved up to claim top spot .

England and Uruguay were the only other movers in the top 10, Gareth Southgate ’ s men moving up one place to fifth and

Uruguay moving the other way , to sixth .

FIFA rankings as of October 25 :

1 . Belgium

2 . France (- 1 place)

3 . Brazil

4 . Croatia

5 . England (+ 1 )

6 . Uruguay (- 1 )

7 . Portugal

8 . Switzerland

9 . Spain

10 . Denmark