France vs Germany: 10 Things Germany Coach, Joachim Leow, Has To Say After Win less Run Continues

World champion, France, became the latest side to beat Germany after coming back from a goal down to beat hem 2-1 yesterday during their UEFA Nations league match in Stade de Rennes, France.

Former World champion, Germany, have now gone 6 consecutive matches without a win after their defeat yesterday and were relegated from the tournament. Also, they are yet to score from open play in their last 6 matches as their only goal yesterday was scored from a penalty kick.

Their head coach, Joachim Leow, while fielding questions from journalists after the match revealed that although results have been unfair, but the team is showing signs of work in progress.

The other things he said: