France vs Germany: 10 Things Germany Coach, Joachim Leow, Has To Say After Win less Run Continues

World champion, France, became the latest side to beat Germany after coming back from a goal down to beat hem 2-1 yesterday during their UEFA Nations league match in Stade de Rennes, France.
Former World champion, Germany, have now gone 6 consecutive matches without a win after their defeat yesterday and were relegated from the tournament. Also, they are yet to score from open play in their last 6 matches as their only goal yesterday was scored from a penalty kick.
Their head coach, Joachim Leow, while fielding questions from journalists after the match revealed that although results have been unfair, but the team is showing signs of work in progress.
The other things he said:
We cannot be disappointed with tonight’s performance.
We matched the performance of the world champions.
We had to find a second goal in the first half and we consequently were not rewarded for the performance we put in tonight.
France possess a lot of quality and you saw this tonight.
We can learn from their efficiency in front of goal.
I am pleased that we came back with a lot of courage tonight in the wake of the disappointing result against the Netherlands.
The team gave everything they had tonight. Unfortunately we have this disappointing result to live with.
However, you can see that our changes have to be consistently implemented.
The young players still don’t have the experience to be successful in the long term. I do have a lot of optimism for the future, based on what I saw tonight.