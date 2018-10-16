France vs Germany: After Horrific Display Against Netherlands Jerome Boateng Benched And He Reacts(Video)

Germany travel to France today to take on World cup holder, France, in their third group 1 match of the UEFA Nations league hoping to turn their bad run around. They only have a solitary point from their 2 matches in the competition and were roundly beaten by Netherlands in their last match.

Germany coach, Joachim Low, revealed today that Jerome Boateng would not be in the squad that would face the World champions after his disastrous showing last time in the competition.

Boateng who was roundly nutmegged by Netherlands’s midfielder, Georginio Wijnaldum, in the build up to their third goal took to his twitter handle after the coach’s announcement to show his disappointment at not being in the squad but quickly moved on by wishing the team the best.

Video of the nutmeg:

Oh what a Gini-dribble past Boateng sending him for some hotdogs & THAT GOAL !!! Even the 🐐 would be proud 😁😁 #NEDGER GET IN REDS!!!!

pic.twitter.com/YHpjLB33e3 — T.O.N.Y (@Tony_MS11) October 13, 2018

What he said below: