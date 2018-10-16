Football

France vs Germany: After Horrific Display Against Netherlands Jerome Boateng Benched And He Reacts(Video)

Related image

Germany travel to France today to take on World cup holder, France, in their third group 1 match of the UEFA Nations league hoping to turn their bad run around. They only have a solitary point from their 2 matches in the competition and were roundly beaten by Netherlands in their last match.

Germany coach, Joachim Low, revealed today that Jerome Boateng would not be in the squad that would face the World champions after his disastrous showing last time in the competition.

Boateng who was roundly nutmegged by Netherlands’s midfielder, Georginio Wijnaldum, in the build up to their third goal took to his twitter handle after the coach’s announcement to show his disappointment at not being in the squad but quickly moved on by wishing the team the best.

Video of the nutmeg:

 

What he said below:

 

You may also like

FOOTBALL BETTING: SEE FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 16TH OCTOBER

See How Chelsea Midfielder, Antonio Rudiger, Wished Mesut Ozil ‘Happy Birthday’

’10 Shots, 10 Goal’ – Fans Want Paco Alcacer Back At Barcelona As Soon As Possible

Spain 2 vs England 3: Chelsea Midfielder, Ross Barkley, Created The Third Goal With This ‘Delicate’ 40 Yards Pass And Fans Can’t Stop Talking

Here Is How England’s Players Reacted To Win Over Spain

Spain vs England: Check Out What People Are Saying About This Rashford’s Goal (Video)

Spain vs England: Raheem Sterling Ends His 3 Years International Goal Drought With This ‘Wonderful’ Goal ( Video)

FOOTBALL BETTING: SEE FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 15TH OCTOBER

Betting Tips: Spain vs England

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *