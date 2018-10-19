News Feed

Fred Ajudua’s Son Set To Wed, Releases Pre-Wedding Photos

Bobo, the only son of convicted businessman, Fred Ajudua, is set to wed. Fred Ajudua is a Nigerian accused of being an advance-fee serial fraud scammer. Fred Ajudua was some months ago remanded in prison after he pleaded not guilty to a 12-count amended charge of conspiracy to obtain money by false pretence, obtaining money by false pretence, issuing forged document, and forgery.

Bobo, his only son,a lawyer, is set to officially tie the knot with his fiancee, Naomi Giwa. Yesterday October 18th, Bobo and his friends including singer Davido, flew to Ghana for his bachelor’s party.

See more of his pre-wedding photos below

